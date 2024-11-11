From African Farms To Chinese Tables: A Trade Tale
Date
11/11/2024 9:15:41 PM
BEIJING, Nov. 11, 2024
China-Africa trade has been growing for years, with more and more high-quality African agricultural products entering the Chinese market. In 2023, China-Africa trade reached a record high of $282.1 billion, up 1.5% year-on-year.
African agricultural products like Ethiopian coffee, South African wine, and Kenyan avocado are particularly popular.
The agricultural imports not only meet the needs of Chinese consumers but also boost the income of African agricultural producers.
