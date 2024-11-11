SABESP ANNOUNCES 3Q24 RESULTS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) SAO PAULO, SAO PAULO, BRAZIL, November 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP (B3: SBSP3; NYSE: SBS), one of the largest water and sewage services providers in the world, announces today its third quarter of 2024 results.



Adjusted EBITDA totaled R$ 10,586 million in 3Q24 (disregards margin), up by R$ 8,200 million (+343.6%) over the R$ 2,387 million reported in 3Q23. Consequently, the adjusted EBITDA margin reached 78.6% compared to 46.6% in 3Q23.



Excluding the non-recurring effects and the construction margin, adjusted EBITDA totaled R$ 2,785 million in 3Q24, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 60.0%.



Net income came to R$ 6,111 million in 3Q24, up by R$ 5,266 million (+622.2%) over the R$ 846 million recorded in 3Q23. Excluding the non-recurring effects and the construction margin, net income totaled R$ 1,173 million in 3Q24.



The complete version of the release is available at the Company's website: href="" rel="external nofollow" com/en



