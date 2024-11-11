OCHA Calls On COP29 For Urgent Action To Combat Climate Change

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has called for urgent actions at COP29 to support communities facing extreme heat, water shortages, and drought.

On Monday, November 11, OCHA shared a message on its X account, noting that Afghanistan is among the top ten countries most vulnerable to climate change.

The report states that Afghanistan contributes only 0.1% of global greenhouse emissions.

Previously, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) also highlighted that despite Afghanistan's minimal greenhouse gas emissions, it remains one of the ten countries most affected by climate change.

The 29th United Nations Climate Change Conference, with the participation of 200 countries, is taking place from November 11 to 22 in Baku, Azerbaijan.

This annual conference addresses destructive climate changes and seeks preventive measures to combat global warming.

Additionally, Taliban administration has confirmed that a delegation from its Ministry of Foreign Affairs will participate in COP29.

Climate change poses severe challenges for Afghanistan, which, despite its minimal emissions, faces significant impacts from global environmental changes.

As Afghanistan grapples with these climate-related crises, international support and collaborative efforts become increasingly crucial for resilience and adaptation.

