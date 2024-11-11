World Insurance Associates Expands Presence In Louisiana And Houston, Texas

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ISELIN, N.J., Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- World Insurance Associates LLC ("World"), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired the business of five entities with locations across Louisiana and Texas on August 1, 2024. The agencies are The Firm of Louisiana P&C, LLC (Lake Charles, LA), McFatter Insurance Agency, (Lake Charles, LA), Insure Plus LLC (Baton Rouge, LA), The Firm of Cenla (Alexandria, LA) and Creekside Risk Management LLC (Houston, TX). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The entities are mainly property and casualty specialists, providing insurance to individuals and businesses.

"We've always treated our clients like family, providing them with exceptional customer service," says Andy Dressler, Co-Owner, The Firm of Louisiana P&C. "Our dedicated team simplifies complex choices, ensuring our clients have the coverage that meets their needs," adds Mitch Cholley, Co-Owner, The Firm of Louisiana P&C. "It's great to be joining World, a company that shares this approach."

"On behalf of the World family, I would like to warmly welcome all the agencies," says Rich Eknoian, CEO and Co-Founder of World. "This transaction enables World to increase its presence in the Louisiana and Houston, TX markets."

Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla provided legal counsel and Alvarez & Marsal advised World on the transaction. Greenberg Traurig, LLP provided legal counsel, and MidCap Advisors, LLC advised the entities on the transaction. No other advisors, diligence firms, or legal counsel were disclosed.

