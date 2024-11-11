Comprehensive Heart Care So Patients Don't Skip A Beat

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- When

Chillicothe resident Angie Alexander learned she needed open-heart surgery, she didn't think twice about where she wanted to have the procedure.

"People asked me, 'Why don't you go to Columbus for the surgery?' I said, 'Why? I'm staying home. Adena is my hospital,'" Angie said.

It was only because of the vigilance and expertise of the Adena physicians she had come to trust that the danger with her heart was caught and treated in time.

Her journey began with an annual lung screening through which Adena radiation oncologist Gregory Thompson, MD , discovered something unusual that led to a diagnosis of major blockages in three arteries.

"I have a lung screening every year because my husband died of lung cancer and I'm a smoker," Angie said.

A condition most commonly called hardening of the arteries, which occurs when plaque from cholesterol, fat, and other matter builds up within the arterial walls, restricting blood flow to the heart is what caused blockages in Angie's heart. If left untreated, it can lead to a heart attack, stroke or death.

In Angie's case, this condition caused some of her arteries to be as much as 90% blocked. Even at that percentage, Angie didn't recognize any signs those blockages even existed or the serious risk they posed to her health. While she had felt a burning pain in her back, she simply had chalked it up to issues with acid reflux.

Once diagnosed, her primary care physician, Ellis Frazier, MD , immediately referred Angie to the Adena Heart and Vascular Institute. There, interventional cardiologist Jerrod Betz, MD , performed a heart catheterization that determined an advanced open-heart procedure was needed.

Cardiothoracic surgeon Mark Tawil, MD , provided that care. Dr. Tawil performed a coronary artery bypass graft (CABG) to create new, clear pathways for the blood to pass around the areas of the arteries that were experiencing the blockages.

CABG is one of the several life-saving procedures performed by the experts at the Adena Heart and Vascular Institute. Adena's board-certified cardiothoracic surgeons also perform:



aortic aneurysm repair

carotid artery surgery

heart valve repair

heart valve replacement

a maze procedure for atrial fibrillation

non-invasive repair of chest aneurysms

non-invasive repair of abdominal aneurysms

non-invasive aortic valve replacement and off-pump bypass surgery.

Following her surgery, Angie felt she received exceptional care in the intensive care unit, where she took every opportunity to laugh and joke with her caregivers. Angie said she remained so upbeat because she knew a positive outlook would help her get home faster.

"Six days later, I got to go home," she said. "It's because of the good care – beyond good care – that I received at Adena. Everybody was so friendly."

As part of her recovery, a physical therapist paid Angie a house call shortly after her return home to provide cardiac rehab services and check on her progress and activity following the surgery.

Angie's family members echoed her praise for her Adena caregivers, saying the entire care team did an outstanding job of taking care of their loved one and making sure the family stayed informed every step of the way throughout her diagnosis, procedure, and recovery.

As part of a tight-knit family that loves to cook southern dishes together, Angie was excited about being able to get back in the kitchen, and is forever grateful for the Adena specialists that detected her condition before she suffered a major heart attack.

"I praise them to everybody who will listen to me," Angie said. "I love Adena."

For more about the Adena Heart and Vascular Institute, its providers and full range of services, visit Adena/heart or call 740-779-4570.

