Scientific Revelation: Unrecorded Shipwrecks In The Panama Canal

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The U.S. Embassy in Panama released the results of the seafloor survey conducted by the USNS Pathfinder, which mapped the northern area of ​​the Panama Canal. The survey revealed six shipwrecks and will improve maritime safety and the protection of marine resources in the region.

The United States Embassy in Panama

formally handed over to the Tommy Guardia National Geographic Institute the results of the study of the seabed carried out by

the hydrographic research vessel USNS Pathfinder, of the United States Navy.

This research vessel has top-level oceanographic equipment, designed to accurately map and ensure safe navigation for ships.

This study, part of a joint scientific cooperation initiative between both countries, was conducted in Panamanian waters between February 29 and March 22 of this year. During this period,

the USNS Pathfinder

mapped approximately 83 square kilometers in the northern area of ​​the entrance to the Panama Canal, with the aim of obtaining a detailed view of the seabed in the region.

The data obtained during the survey will allow the Panamanian authorities to have more precise information on the marine terrain, which will contribute to improving the safety and efficiency of maritime traffic.

The study revealed the discovery

of six shipwrecks on the seabed, including three vessels and three aircraft.

Of these, four shipwrecks had not been previously identified, which highlights the relevance of the research.

In addition to its historical value, the data will contribute to the protection of marine fauna and the management of marine resources, as it offers key information on changes in the seabed. Cooperation between the governments of the United States and Panama not only supports scientific advancement, but also strengthens maritime safety in one of the busiest shipping routes in the world. The collection of this information will also facilitate more informed decision-making in the field of maritime transportation.

“Study of this kind reflects the ties of friendship and cooperation between our countries. Through projects like this, scientific knowledge is benefited and reliable data is provided that will help the Panamanian authorities in their work,” said Johann Guzmán, U.S. Naval Attaché in Panama.

The U.S. Embassy reaffirms its commitment to continue working closely with Panama to promote prosperity and mutual well-being, celebrating the progress made in this initiative and looking forward to continuing to move forward together in the future.