Oil & Gas: Still Mostly Bearish Prospects
Date
11/11/2024 2:13:11 PM
(MENAFN- FxPro)
Crude Oil
The price of a barrel of crude oil has fallen 1.6% since the start of Monday, bringing the decline over the last two trading sessions to 4%. Pressures on the oil price include signals from the ceasefire talks between Israel and Lebanon (reducing supply risks) and disappointment over the size of China's stimulus package (revising expected demand).
MENAFN11112024000156011031ID1108873303
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.