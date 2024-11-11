5Th Qatar Balloon Festival In December

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The 5th Qatar Balloon Festival, organised by Visit Qatar in collaboration with Katara Cultural Village and Safe Flight Solutions, will be held from December 12 to 21, featuring over 50 balloons from 21 countries, it was announced Monday.

The event, at the southern parking area of Katara, will be held from 3pm to 10pm over the 10-day period. The participating countries are Algeria, Canada, China, Ireland, Japan, Kazakhstan, Macedonia, Netherlands, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Switzerland, Hungary, Germany, the US, Belgium, Lithuania, Poland, France, the UK, and Brazil.

The spectators are going to enjoy several uniquely shaped and designed balloons in the shapes of animals, cartoon characters, and other special designs. The festival will include morning flights at sunrise, night glow events, four laser shows every evening, and on-site balloon construction and test flight among other interesting and engaging activities and events.

Families can participate in kite-building workshops starting on December 13, bouncing castles and carnival games, food kiosks and merchandise stalls and others. There will be subsidised flights at QR499, and and a blood donation drive on December 16.

Salem al-Marri, Public Relations and Communications Director at Katara, said: "Hosting the 5th edition Qatar Balloon Festival aligns with Katara's mission to support cultural diversity and community initiatives. We look forward to welcoming visitors to enjoy the vibrant activities and displays.”

Abdulrahman al-Muftah, manager of Festivals at Events Planning at Visit Qatar said:“As a flagship event in Qatar's calendar, the balloon festival plays an important role in showcasing Qatar's unique appeal to both international visitors and the local community, in line with our goals to further establish Qatar as a leading cultural destination.”

Hassan al-Mousawi, CEO of Safe Flight Solutions, said: "Our aim is to create a unique experience that fosters community engagement and promotes Qatar as a premier destination for cultural and family-friendly events."

