Announcing Csrhub's New Alliance With NAEM

CSRHub is taking the next step toward companies adopting the newly launched ESG Roadmap by collaborating with the National Association for Environmental, & Safety and Sustainability (EHS&S) Management (NAEM). NAEM is the largest EHS&S association to offer its members cutting-edge best practices and solutions for the latest EHS&S challenges. CSRHub offers the most comprehensive global set of Consensus ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) ratings, information, and tools. As part of the collaboration, NAEM members will now have access to CSRHub's ESG Roadmap for a discounted price.

The ESG Roadmap provides the simple directions companies need to navigate towards improved ESG performance and impact. The Roadmap includes information that benchmarks a company's sustainability position versus up to 15 peers and comparators, prioritizes strategic stakeholder engagement, and tools for quick data-driven decision making. NAEM members can enjoy these ESG tools at a reduced rate.

How to Claim Discount:



Become a member of NAEM - , Members will receive a CSRHub/NAEM landing page link to save 10%

This offer is available for a limited time, so don't miss out! Upgrade your EHS&S strategy by joining NAEM and taking advantage of this benchmarking and stakeholder diagnostic tool as well as the other offerings NAEM provides.

CSRHub is excited to work with NAEM and looks forward to leveraging the power of data to deliver actionable sustainability insights and direction to its members.

About CSRHub

CSRHub offers the most comprehensive global set of Consensus ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) ratings, information, and tools. CSRHub's business intelligence system measures the ESG business impact that drives corporate and investor sustainability decisions. Founded in 2007, CSRHub covers 57,528 public and private companies, and provides ESG performance scores on over 38,833 companies from 134 industries in 156 countries. Our Big Data platform uses algorithms to aggregate, normalize and weight ESG metrics from 967 sources to produce a strong consensus signal on corporate sustainability performance. Interested in learning more about CSRHub? Click here .