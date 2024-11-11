Honoring Veterans Day By Giving Back Every Day: A Message From Military Connect Inc.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PARKER, CO, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Veterans Day is more than a single day of reflection; it's a reminder of our collective responsibility to honor the courage and sacrifice of those who serve our country. At Military Connect Inc., we believe in recognizing and supporting veterans every day, honoring the men and women who dedicate their lives to protecting our freedoms at home and abroad.

As we move into the holiday season, it's essential to remember that many of our heroes are deployed around the world, often separated from their families to protect our freedoms. While many of us gather with loved ones in celebration, our servicemembers stand watch in distant locations, embodying a commitment that deserves recognition not just today but every day of the year. This Veterans Day, let's go beyond words and take actions that truly show our gratitude.

For those who wish to help, there are impactful ways to support veterans and their families. By donating to dedicated organizations, your contributions fund essential programs and services that provide healing, education, and remembrance for those who have sacrificed so much for our nation:

. Fairways for Warriors – This organization provides a healing environment for combat-wounded veterans and their families through the game of golf, fostering connections, community, and a path to recovery.

. Folds of Honor – Folds of Honor offers educational scholarships to the spouses and children of fallen and disabled service members, helping them pursue their academic dreams and build brighter futures.

. Wreaths Across America – With just $17, you can sponsor a wreath to be placed at the headstone of a fallen hero, honoring their memory and ensuring they are never forgotten.

Supporting these organizations is a meaningful way to show our gratitude, ensuring veterans and their families receive the recognition and resources they need.

Businesses can also make a meaningful difference. If you operate a company, consider how you can demonstrate appreciation for the men and women of the armed forces. Whether it's through discounts, specialized services, or veteran hiring programs, even a small gesture can earn the respect and loyalty of those who have served. Corporate responsibility goes beyond profits; it's about giving back to the community, and supporting veterans is one of the most impactful ways to fulfill that responsibility.

For many Americans, the most rewarding way to contribute is by giving their time. Volunteering at a veterans' hospital or getting involved with a nonprofit military support organization can provide a deeply fulfilling experience. Spending even a few hours with veterans can be eye-opening and enriching, offering a direct opportunity to make an impact. If you're interested in volunteering, contact us for a list of worthy organizations.

At Military Connect, we are proud to partner with companies that prioritize support for military families as part of their mission. We encourage everyone to support these organizations, which make giving back to veterans a part of their business:

. GolfNow – Offers a 15% discount on tee times through Military Tee Times

. 1-800-Flowers – Provides a 25% military discount with promo code“MilitaryUSA”

. UNTUCKit – Offers a 25% military discount and a new Folds of Honor Collection

. Hubble Contacts – First order for only $1, then 15% off subscriptions

. Gobi Heat – Provides a 20% military discount on all heated apparel orders with promo code "Military20"

. LifeLock – Provides a 35% military discount with promo code“MD"

Make this Veterans Day truly meaningful. Honor America's veterans with actions, not just words. Get involved, make a difference, and show them our gratitude. When we come together to support those who have served, we uplift our entire country.

About the Author:

Kevin T.K. Sullivan, Lieutenant Colonel, U.S. Army (Ret.), served for 20 years as an Aviation Officer. He is the Founder and CEO of Military Connect Inc., a company dedicated to helping businesses establish a presence in military and government markets while empowering servicemembers to connect seamlessly with the benefits they've earned. Kevin also serves as an advisor to various startups and military charities across the country.

For additional information or press inquiries, please contact:

Kevin Sullivan

303-585-1386



Military Connect Inc

+1 303-585-1386

