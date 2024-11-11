Savage Recognized As A Military Friendly® Employer For The Seventh Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Savage, a global provider of infrastructure and solutions, announced today that it has earned the 2025 Silver Military Friendly® Employer designation. This is the seventh consecutive year Savage has been recognized as a Military Friendly® Employer for its commitment to recruiting, retaining and advancing veterans.

“Our Savage Patriots are vitally important members of our team. These men and women provide unique skills and experience that have helped us to grow and thrive,” said Kirk Aubry, Savage CEO.“We honor and applaud the sacrifice of all service members, and their families, and we're actively working to recruit those who are transitioning out of the military. We're proud that almost ten percent of Savage team members are military veterans, National Guard members or military spouses.”

Savage is deeply committed to supporting veterans through various initiatives and programs such as its Uniformed Services Time Off (USTO) policy, which offers National Guard members and Reservists 10 additional days of paid time off to attend required trainings, and Uniformed Services Differential Pay (USDP), which helps to bridge the gap between their active duty pay and salary if deployed. Savage also provides financial support to veterans organizations including the Utah Veterans Alliance and participates in events such as Wreaths Across America to honor and remember veterans.

Military Friendly® is the standard that measures an organization's commitment, and success in creating sustainable and meaningful benefits for the military community. Over 2,800 organizations compete annually for Military Friendly® designation.

“We salute these exemplary employers who raise the bar and understand that hiring military personnel is not merely an act of goodwill but a testament to a standard that truly embodies sound business wisdom,” said Kayla Lopez, VP of Partnerships at Military Friendly®.“Their steadfast commitment to integrating military personnel into their workforce not only reflects their compassion but also underscores their business acumen.”

The 22nd annual list of Military Friendly® Employers has been released on MilitaryFriendly.com and will be published in the December issue of G.I. Jobs® magazine. For more information about career opportunities for veterans at Savage, visit .

About Savage

Established in 1946, Savage is a privately held, global provider of supply chain infrastructure and solutions, with more than 4,000 Team Members in about 200 locations across the United States, Canada, Mexico and Saudi Arabia. We strive to always Do the Right Thing, Find a Better Way and Make a Difference. Our Customers and Partners count on us to safely and sustainably move and manage what is essential to their business so they can Feed the World, Power Our Lives, and Sustain the Planet.

Attachments



2025 Silver Military Friendly® Employer Logo Savage Team Member and Veteran Photo

CONTACT: Jeff Hymas Savage 801-944-6584 ...