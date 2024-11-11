Commercetools Named A Leader In 2024 Gartner®️ Magic Quadranttm️ For The Fifth Year In A Row

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Recognized for product excellence

MUNICH, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- commercetools , a global commerce company and the leader in composable commerce, today announced it has again been positioned as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce. This is the fifth consecutive year the company has been recognized.

Through its market-leading products and solutions, commercetools enables some of the most world-renowned enterprises, including Audi, NBCUniversal and Sephora, to increase commerce revenue, and build and run outstanding shopping experiences with simplicity, scale and speed.

Further, in addition to being ranked first in composability in IDC's recent market report, Gartner also recognized commercetools for its digital commerce product.

"The most successful businesses today are those that adapt swiftly, scale seamlessly, and meet evolving customer demands faster than their competitors," said Andrew Burton, CEO of commercetools. "commercetools empowers our customers to do exactly that, providing the flexibility to innovate and grow without the constraints of technical limitations or debt. Being recognized by Gartner for the fifth consecutive year underscores the significant impact our platform has on supporting industry-leading brands worldwide."

This acknowledgment comes during a year of strategic growth for commercetools. The company appointed new CEO Andrew Burton, expanded the availability of its products, launched multiple new solutions including commercetools for Healthcare – the first composable commerce solution that securely processes PHI under a BAA framework, and hosted its inaugural conference, Elevate - The Global Commerce Summit.

To learn more about the recognition, please visit the Commercetools Analyst Report Access Center to download a copy of the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce.

About commercetools

commercetools, a global commerce company, is the market leader in composable commerce, a modular, flexible, and customizable approach to building digital commerce solutions. We enable companies to flexibly customize, tailor and scale shopping experiences across markets. Our composable commerce platform equips some of the world's most influential businesses with tools to remain agile, future-proof digital offerings, reduce technical risks and costs, and build outstanding experiences that drive revenue growth.

With headquarters in Munich (Germany) and Durham (US), and global team around the world, commercetools is leading a global renaissance in digital commerce by combining cloud-native, technology-agnostic, independent components into a unique system that addresses personalized business needs. We empower the leading brands of the world –– including Audi, Danone, Eurail, NBCUniversal, and Sephora –– to stay ahead of changes in the market and consumer preferences by powering distinctive, dynamic user experiences.

To learn more, visit commercetools .

About the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce, Mike Lowndes, Yanna Dharmasthira, et. Al, 6 November 2024.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

This graphic was published by Gartner, Inc. as part of a larger research document and should be evaluated in the context of the entire document. The Gartner document is available upon request from commercetools.

SOURCE commercetools

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED