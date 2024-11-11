Backcountry Chooses Sezzle For Flexible, Accessible Payment Solutions

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sezzle to Provide Buy Now, Pay Later Options Across All Backcountry Brands, Including Steep & Cheap, Competitive Cyclist, and MotoSport

Minneapolis, MN, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ: SEZL ) ( Sezzle or Company ) // - Sezzle , a leader in the Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) industry, today announced a new partnership with Backcountry , the premier outdoor retailer. Customers will soon be able to take advantage of Sezzle flexible financing, across all of Backcountry's online and in-store brands, including Steep & Cheap , Competitive Cyclist , and MotoSport .

Backcountry's decision to switch from a competing BNPL provider to Sezzle was influenced by several key factors, with the Sezzle product's superior approval rates being a standout advantage. The Sezzle platform's ability to approve a wider range of customer profiles aligns with Backcountry's commitment to inclusivity and customer satisfaction. This approval efficacy highlights Sezzle's strength in serving diverse customer needs, including those who may have been impacted by the debt cycles of traditional credit institutions. This key differentiator made Sezzle the clear choice for Backcountry.

Hand-in-hand with its responsible approach to lending, the Sezzle product's ability to increase approval rates and offer flexible payment options enables Backcountry to enhance the overall shopping experience, ultimately driving higher online and in-store conversion rates across all of its brands.

“Sezzle stood out as the partner that could truly help us to meet the needs of our diverse customer base,” said Kevin Lenau , Chief Financial Officer of Backcountry.“The product's ability to approve a broader spectrum of customers, paired with their mission to empower consumers financially through credit-building history and responsible lending practices, made Sezzle the clear choice for us. We're excited to offer our customers this seamless, flexible payment option.”

Sezzle is enthusiastic about the collaboration.“Partnering with Backcountry is a significant milestone for us,” said Paul Paradis , President and Co-Founder of Sezzle.“Backcountry is a brand that's synonymous with adventure and excellence, and we're thrilled to provide their customers with the flexibility they need to pursue their passions. This partnership highlights how Sezzle approval efficacy is driving real results for merchants while keeping consumers' financial wellness top of mind.”

With Sezzle BNPL payment platform, Backcountry customers can split their purchases into four interest-free payments over six weeks, allowing them to budget for outdoor gear, cycling equipment, and motorsport essentials with greater ease.

About Sezzle Inc.

Sezzle is a forward-thinking fintech company committed to financially empowering the next generation. Through its purpose-driven payment platform, Sezzle enhances consumers' purchasing power by offering access to interest-free installment plans, both online and in-store. With a focus on transparency, inclusivity, and ease of use, Sezzle provides consumers with the tools to manage their spending responsibly, take control of their finances, and achieve lasting financial independence with their products, of which Pay in 4 and Pay in 2 loans are originated by WebBank.

About Backcountry:

Established in 1996, Backcountry stands as a trusted cornerstone in outdoor retail, known for its commitment to providing premium products and services tailored to a variety of recreational pursuits-skiing, snowboarding, biking, running, camping, hiking, climbing, paddling, fishing, and beyond. For beginners and pros alike, Backcountry sells nearly 800 esteemed brands, both online and across its nine U.S. brick-and-mortar locations. This includes Backcountry's in-house apparel line, which has produced several performance-driven franchises known for quality and durability such as Cottonwoods, Cardiac, Tahoe, Wasatch, Slickrock and more-each developed in collaboration with Backcountry's athlete team and backed by its team of Gearhead experts. With decades of experience, a broad assortment of innovative products, and an unparalleled concierge service, Backcountry is your one-stop-shop for every adventure at any budget.





