Another War Crime: Russian Military Executes Two Captured Ukrainian Soldiers In Kursk Region

Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, wrote this on Telegram , citing reports that emerged on social media, Ukrinform reports.

“Prisoners of war must always be protected, particularly from acts of violence, but Russia has once again committed a war crime, which is a serious violation of the Geneva and international humanitarian law,” the ombudsman stated.

Lubinets sent letters regarding this crime to the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross.

He emphasized that the international community must respond immediately to this act of cruelty to stop Russia's aggression.

“How many more lives must be lost for the world to act? Russia must be held accountable for every crime and every broken life,” Lubinets emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, law enforcement officers identified three Ukrainian defenders who were shot dead by Russian troops near the village of Vyshneve, Donetsk region, on November 1.

