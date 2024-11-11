Second Annual Africa Travel Week Media Awards Now Open for Submissions 2024

(MENAFN- Big Ambitions) Cape Town, 7 November, 2024 – Entries for the Africa Travel Week (ATW) 2025 Awards are now open!



Following on the success of the inaugural awards in 2024, ATW is calling on travel writers, bloggers, videographers, and photographers who produce content related to African tourism to submit their entry – as the ATW team prepare to celebrate excellence in travel journalism.

Once again, the awards are open to all media practitioners at no cost.



“Now in its second year, ATW’s Media Awards recognise and celebrate the top-tier storytellers who shape Africa's tourism narrative,” says Megan De Jager, Portfolio Director – Travel, Tourism & RX Africa Marketing. “The categories cover hard news, destination features, sustainability, and visual storytelling, and, for the first time, a ‘Young Talent’ category which hopes to uncover new talent – those up-and-coming writers, photojournalists or digital content creators who are ready to make their mark in the tourism industry!”



All entries must have appeared in print or online between 1 January 2024 and 30 January 2025. Winners will be announced during Africa Travel Week, which runs from 9 to 11 April 2025 . The judges and exact date and location of the announcement will be communicated well in advance.

“We have outstanding journalists working in the African travel and tourism space,” says Natalia Rosa, CEO of Big Ambitions, ATW’s PR partner. “This is our chance to recognise talent, and celebrate those writers, journalists, photographers and filmmakers who connect Africa's remarkable destinations – and compelling stories – with global audiences.”







