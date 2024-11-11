Ozean Partners with HELIX to Bring $100M of Private Credit On-Chain

(MENAFN- Editorial) Dubai, November 6, 2024 – Ozean, the blockchain for Real-World Asset (RWA) yield launched by Clearpool, has entered into a strategic partnership with HELIX, an institutional-grade RWA DeFi protocol that tokenizes a diverse range of private credit and fixed-income offerings. This collaboration will see HELIX integrate with Ozean and bring private credit opportunities to the Ozean blockchain.



HELIX offers a comprehensive suite of on-chain fixed-income solutions across the yield curve, spanning private credit funds, money market funds, and syndicated loan facilities. Powered by a proprietary Big Data Credit Analytics platform for rigorous risk management, HELIX is led by a team of TradFi experts with a proven track record of managing over US$375 million in off-chain disbursements across Southeast Asia with zero defaults over six years.



Combined Track Record of Nearly $1 Billion in Private Credit



Ozean was launched by Clearpool, the leading DeFi credit protocol, which has originated over $640 million in tokenized private credit since its launch in 2022. Clearpool’s institutional clients include major names like Wall Street’s Jane Street, Flow Traders, and trading firms such as Wintermute. Combined with HELIX’s extensive expertise, both teams have facilitated close to $1 billion in private credit, perfectly positioning HELIX and Ozean as leaders to bring the next $100+ million of private credit on-chain.



A Rapidly Growing Market



The private credit market continues its upward trajectory, with the size growing from $1 trillion in 2020 to $1.5 trillion by the start of 2024. Analysts expect this growth to accelerate, reaching $2.8 trillion by 2028, according to a recent Morgan Stanley report.



Unlocking TradFi Capital via Hex Trust



Unlocking the full potential of RWAs and DeFi hinges on overcoming the challenge of on-ramping TradFi capital. In partnership with Clearpool to launch Ozean, Hex Trust is breaking down this barrier, abstracting Web3 complexities, and releasing liquidity for private credit opportunities via HELIX. With its seamless, fully licensed, compliance-driven services, Hex Trust enables family offices and investment funds to flow capital on-chain, creating a transformative opportunity for Ozean and the entire DeFi ecosystem.



Bridging DeFi & RWAs



Through its integration with Ozean, HELIX will link on-chain lenders with RWAs via smart contracts and institutional-grade structuring. This collaboration unlocks unique investment opportunities within the Ozean ecosystem, giving investors access to private credit funds and collateralized loans backed by tokenized RWAs and cashflows.



“Partnering with Ozean represents an exciting milestone in our mission to make institutional-grade private credit accessible on-chain. By integrating with Ozean’s RWA-focused blockchain, HELIX is able to extend its rigorously managed credit offerings to a broader DeFi ecosystem, bringing sustainable yield opportunities to investors and bridging traditional finance with decentralized markets in transformative new ways,” said Jitendra Singh Jaitawat, CEO of HELIX.



Ozean: The Future of RWA Yield in DeFi



Ozean is revolutionising DeFi by seamlessly integrating RWAs in a compliant and user-friendly way, enabling users to automatically earn native on-chain yields. Built as a permissionless Ethereum Layer 2 as part of the Optimism Supercain, Ozean includes an optional compliance layer, fostering interoperability among permissioned protocols. The ecosystem will allow RWAs to be traded, used as collateral, and integrated into DeFi with enhanced functionalities.



"Partnering with HELIX marks a crucial advancement in bringing private credit on-chain to Ozean. By merging our $640 million RWA lending expertise with HELIX’s extensive experience managing over $375 million in off-chain transactions, we’re set to lead the next phase of on-chain private credit migration," said Jakob Kronbichler, CEO & Co-founder of Clearpool.



A Partnership with Transformative Potential



The partnership between Ozean and HELIX represents a significant step forward in bringing private credit on-chain, unlocking new opportunities for investors. As the private credit market continues its rapid expansion, the collaboration is poised to redefine how RWAs are integrated into DeFi, setting the stage for a new era of blockchain-powered RWA finance.







MENAFN11112024000045002288ID1108872229