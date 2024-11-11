Trump’s election win should not have come as shock

(MENAFN) Donald Trump’s election win should not have come as a shock. The era of liberal dominance in American was already waning, and a major shift had long been overdue. In simple terms, liberalism has lost its way, and the broader system it upholds is exhausted.



Trump is often criticized for being transactional, but his approach—a move away from ideological extremes and towards a more pragmatic outlook—may be exactly what the U.S. needs. The real question now is whether to change or continue with an unsustainable status quo.



The vast majority of Americans believe the country is heading in the wrong direction, putting Vice President Kamala Harris, who is tied to President Biden’s policies, in a difficult position. She could not distance herself from the failures of the past four years, and her message of “turning the page” failed to resonate. Her hollow slogan of “joy” only highlighted her disconnect from the mounting concerns of the American public.



Under the current administration, borders remain unsecure, media freedoms are declining, government overreach is expanding, American industries are losing their competitive edge, national debt is spiraling out of control, social issues are intensifying, and political polarization has deepened. The military is overstretched, and the global community increasingly rejects Washington’s simplistic worldview of dividing the world into liberal democracy versus authoritarianism. Furthermore, the U.S. faces complicity in human rights violations in Palestine and the looming threat of nuclear conflict with Russia.



Why would voters opt for another four years of this when the status quo appears to be driving the nation towards disaster? Now is a prime moment for opposition, and offering a break from this status quo is vital. Trump’s populist style and bold disregard for traditional political norms may be exactly what’s needed to escape the ideological constraints that have hindered pragmatic solutions for too long.

MENAFN11112024000045015687ID1108872105