Iran reports 17 percent increase in exports to Islamic nations

(MENAFN) The head of the Iran National Standards Organization (INSO), Mehdi Eslam-Panah, reported a notable increase in Iran's exports to Islamic nations, with a 17 percent rise in the current Iranian calendar year, which began on March 20. Eslam-Panah made these remarks during the closing ceremony of the 18th edition of Iran's National Quality Award in Tehran, an event attended by members of parliament, heads of chambers of commerce, manufacturers, entrepreneurs, inspection companies, and other economic stakeholders. He highlighted that this export growth is a key indicator of the country's progress in the field of standards.



According to the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), trade exchanges between Iran and the 56 members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) reached USD32.2 billion in the first half of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20–September 21), marking a 14 percent increase from the same period the previous year. The volume of trade between Iran and OIC member states during this period was 48.8 million tons, a 4 percent rise compared to the previous year's figures.



The IRICA report also detailed that in the first six months of the current Iranian year, Iran exported 38.4 million tons of non-oil goods valued at USD15.6 billion to OIC members. At the same time, Iran imported 10.4 million tons of goods worth USD16.6 billion from these countries. The report further revealed that Iran’s exports to OIC member states saw a 10 percent increase in value and a 1 percent rise in weight. Meanwhile, imports from these countries rose by 18 percent in value and 16 percent in weight.



This growth in trade with OIC member nations underscores Iran's expanding economic ties within the Islamic world. It reflects the country's broader efforts to enhance its trade relations, particularly in non-oil sectors, and to strengthen its position in international markets through improved standards and quality controls.

