Indian Women's Futsal Team Camp Begins In Bhavnagar

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 11 (IANS) The first-ever camp to select the Indian women's futsal team for the AFC Women's Futsal Asian Cup 2025 Qualifiers to be played in Indonesia in January, commenced in Bhavnagar, Gujarat, on Monday.

"Twenty-five players are in the camp, which will continue till November 25, 2024. It will be followed by another camp in December. The campers were picked up on the basis of their performances in a six-day trial, which saw participation from 121 players from 15 states," the All India Federation said in a release.

The Indian women's futsal team will make their first appearance in the AFC Women's Futsal Asian Cup 2025 Qualifiers, which will be played in Yogyakarta, Indonesia from January 11-19, 2025.

India have been drawn in Group B, where they will face the Kyrgyz Republic (January 11), hosts Indonesia (January 13), Hong Kong (January 15) and Pakistan (January 19).

Indian women's futsal camp probables squad: Drishti Pant, Khushbu Saroj, Ritika Singh, Pooja Gupta, Arya More, Vaishnavi Barate, Radhika Patel, Madhubala Alawe, Shreya Oza, Riya Modi, Alphonsia M, Santhra K, Anjitha M, Debika Tanti, Alekhya Kodi, Khushi Sheth, Akshita Swami, Achom Degio, Mitinam Perme, Ashwini MR, Maya Rabari, Rebecca Zamthianmawi, Tanvi Mavani, Sandya Kumari, Pushpa Sahu.