Transom Capital Announces Closing Of Over $750 Million In Total Capital Commitments

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transom Capital Group (“Transom”), a private equity firm focused on operational improvements in the middle market, today announced the final close of Transom Capital Fund IV at $675 million in capital commitments, more than double the size of its previous fund and exceeding its target and initial hard cap. Investors in Fund IV include endowments and foundations, corporate and public pension plans, insurance companies, funds-of-funds, and family offices. Transom also announced the closing of an additional $79.5 million in co-investor capital commitments.

Russ Roenick, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, commented,“The oversubscribed closing of Fund IV marks a significant milestone for Transom and we believe is reflective of our 16-year track record and dedication to our longstanding, consistent strategy of creating value through operational improvements in the middle market. We are extremely grateful for the support from our longstanding existing and new limited partners globally.”

Since its founding, Transom has employed a value-oriented investment strategy that targets orphaned, undermanaged businesses, typically lender-owned or corporate carve-outs. The firm remains focused on continuing to demonstrate its ability to navigate both situational and operational complexity, with its M&A and Operations Teams working closely together through the entirety of an investment, seeking to transform businesses and create significant value.

Ken Firtel, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, added,“Fund IV is off to a tremendous start with our team having already closed three platform investments, all of which we believe are positioned to perform strongly, and we have an expanding pipeline of promising future opportunities.”

Transom also raised $79.5 million of capital commitments in co-investment from its limited partners in connection with the acquisition of Virginia Tile, which, in combination with existing portfolio company Galleher, formed Artivo Surfaces, a leading flooring and tile products distribution company across the Midwest and Western U.S. Artivo Surfaces was the second investment out of Fund IV.

Proskauer Rose LLP served as fund counsel.

About Transom Capital Group

Transom Capital Group is an operations-focused private equity firm that seeks value-oriented investments in the middle market. The firm strives to create long-term value by partnering with established businesses and helping them navigate transformative growth. Transom's functional pattern recognition, access to capital, and ARMORSM Value Creation Process, combined with management's industry expertise, drive improved operational efficiency, top-line growth, cultural transformation, and distinctive outcomes. Transom is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. For more information, please visit:

For More Information, Please Contact:

