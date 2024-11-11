CM Omar Starts Work From J&K Winter Capital Jammu
Date
11/11/2024 5:08:05 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah started working from the Civil Secretariat here on Monday, as part of an annual practice of shifting administrative base to the winter capital.
The deputy chief minister, cabinet ministers, chief secretary, administrative secretaries, and heads of departments also resumed their work from Jammu, officials said.
ADVERTISEMENT
According to a General Administration Department order dated October 23, only the administrative secretaries and the top department heads will shift to Jammu from Srinagar under a curtailed Darbar move.
ADVERTISEMENT
The Civil Secretariat in Srinagar will also remain functional, as the order stated.
The annual move, a long-standing tradition in Jammu and Kashmir, was halted during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The practice involved shifting the government from Srinagar to Jammu from October to May due to harsh cold conditions in the valley.
Read Also
CM Calls For 'Change In Approach', Reaching Out To The People
J&K CM Sets Winter Preparedness In Motion
Abdullah is the first Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir since its reorganisation as a Union Territory.
He earlier served as a J-K chief minister from 2009 to 2014, when it was still a full-fledged state.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN11112024000215011059ID1108871504
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.