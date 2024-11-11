Chelsea secures 1-1 draw with Arsenal in London derby

(MENAFN) Chelsea secured a 1-1 draw with Arsenal in a thrilling London derby on Sunday in the English Premier League. The match at Stamford Bridge was tightly contested, with Arsenal's German star Kai Havertz initially scoring in the first half. However, after a review by the video assistant referee (VAR), the goal was disallowed for offside, leaving the score level at halftime.



Arsenal broke the deadlock in the 60th minute when Brazilian forward Gabriel Martinelli finished from a narrow angle at the far post. His goal was set up by Norwegian midfielder Martin Ødegaard, who made a precise through ball after returning from a lengthy injury absence. However, Chelsea responded just ten minutes later. Portuguese forward Pedro Neto fired a powerful, low strike past Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya to equalize, with Enzo Fernandez providing the assist.



In injury time, Arsenal came close to snatching a late winner when Belgian forward Leandro Trossard wasted a good opportunity inside the box following a well-worked team move. Despite the late pressure, neither side could find a breakthrough, and the match ended with both teams sharing the spoils.



The draw sees Chelsea and Arsenal both sitting on 19 points, keeping them in the Premier League's top four. Meanwhile, Manchester City, who suffered a 2-1 loss to Brighton on Saturday, are in second place with 23 points. Liverpool, the league leaders, extended their lead to 28 points after a 2-0 win over Aston Villa on Saturday, with their nearest rivals dropping points this weekend.

