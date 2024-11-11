Inter Milan, Napoli finish with 1-1 draw in Serie A

(MENAFN) Defending champions were held to a 1-1 draw at home against league leaders Napoli on Sunday in a hard-fought match at Milan's iconic San Siro stadium. Napoli took the lead after 23 minutes, with Scottish midfielder Scott McTominay scoring a well-taken goal to put the visitors ahead. However, Inter responded strongly just before halftime, as Turkish midfielder Hakan Çalhanoğlu delivered a stunning long-range strike to equalize and send the teams into the break level.



In the second half, Inter had a golden opportunity to take the lead when they were awarded a penalty in the 71st minute. Çalhanoğlu, who has been reliable from the spot for Inter, stepped up to take the kick. However, his powerful shot rattled the goalpost, marking the first time in his career at Inter that he had missed a penalty. Despite the near miss, the match ended with both teams sharing the points.



With the draw, Napoli remain at the top of the Serie A table with 26 points from 12 games, while Inter are in fourth place, just one point behind with 25 points. The title race is intensifying in Italy, with Atalanta in second, Fiorentina in third, and Lazio in fifth, all tied on 25 points. Juventus, who have been strong contenders in recent years, are in sixth place with 24 points.



As the season progresses, the competition for the Serie A title is heating up, with several clubs vying for the top spot. Inter, despite the missed penalty, will be determined to close the gap to Napoli, while the other teams will look to maintain their momentum in what is shaping up to be one of the most competitive seasons in recent memory.

