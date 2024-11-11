Indian Submarine In Colombo

(MENAFN- NewsIn Asia) Colombo, November 10: Indian Navy's submarine INS Vela, arrived Colombo today on a three-day visit. The submarine was accorded a ceremonial welcome by the Officer of the guard and of Sri Lanka Navy.

INS Vela is indigenous Kalvari-class diesel-electric submarine, commissioned into the Indian Navy on 25 November 2021.

The Commanding Officer, Commander Kapil Kumaris scheduled to call on the Commander of the Western Naval Area, Rear Admiral WDCU Kumarasinghe at Western Naval Headquarters. An organized visit for personnel from Sri Lanka Navy and High Commission of India will be conducted. A basketball match is also planned between the Submarine crew and SLN personnel at Sri Lanka Naval Base, Welisara.

ADVERTISEMENT

The visit is classified as an Operational Turn Around (OTR), where in the submarine will replenish provisions. The crew will have the opportunity of visiting places of interest in and around Colombo. The submarine will depart the island on 13 November 2024.

END