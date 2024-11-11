Change In Significant Holding
11/11/2024 3:45:47 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OÜ BREM Avarii and AS Baltplast informed Aktsiaseltsi Silvano fashion Group ("SFG") about a significant change in their holdings. On October 21, 2024, AS Baltplast transferred 2,000,000 SFG shares to OÜ BREM Avari.
As of October 21, 2024, OÜ BREM Avarii owns 2,000,000 SFG shares, which represents 5.5556% of SFG's voting shares. Before the significant change in ownership, OÜ BREM Avarii did not own a share in SFG.
As of October 21, 2024, AS Baltplast owns 7,835,931 SFG shares, which represents 21.7665% of SFG's voting shares. Before the significant change in ownership, AS Baltplast owned 9,827,413 SFG shares, which represented 27.3% of all SFG voting shares.
AS Silvano Fashion Group
Member of the board
Phone: +372 6845 000
Email: ...
