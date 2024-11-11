J&K Police Rescue 2 Trekkers In Srinagar Hills Amid Security Operation

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Nov 11 (IANS) Jammu & Kashmir said on Monday that it has rescued two trekkers from Zabarwan Hills here, thereby avoiding a potentially dangerous situation.

The police said in a statement,“A potentially disastrous situation was avoided on Sunday thanks to the prompt action of the police, who rescued two trekkers from Srinagar in the Zabarwan hills."

“The trekkers, Tariq Ahmad Mir and Mufti Ziyan, employees at a renowned missionary school in Srinagar, found themselves in the midst of a security operation after security forces received intelligence input about suspicious individuals carrying bags and sticks in the area.

“The police had cordoned off the area and fired warning shots, but there was no response. Fortunately, one of the trekkers dialed 100, alerting the police control room, which swiftly informed senior officers.

“SSP Srinagar rushed to the scene, halting the security operation, and the trekkers were safely escorted out from behind the rocks and taken to the police station for investigation.

“After verifying their credentials, the trekkers were released and handed over to their families. To prevent similar incidents, the police have urged trekkers to inform the concerned police station before venturing into areas where security operations are underway,” the statement said.

It must be mentioned that these trekkers were rescued from the general area of cordon and search started by the security forces after an initial exchange of fire between the security forces and the terrorists in the Ishbar area of Srinagar district on Sunday.

The search operation continued for the whole day on Sunday and was called off in the evening.

In the second gunfight on Sunday between the security forces and the terrorists in Kishtwar district of Jammu division, one Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) of the Para commando force was killed and three other soldiers injured in the Keshwan forest area.

A massive search operation started after the abduction and killing two village defence guards (VDGs) by the terrorists has entered the fifth day on Monday.