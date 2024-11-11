Newly-Appointed Coach Demir Aims To Elevate Qatar Basketball

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Chinthana Wasala | The Peninsula

Doha: Veteran Turkish coach Hakan Demir has been appointed as the new head coach of the Qatar national team, the sport's local governing body announced yesterday.

Demir, who has gained a vast amount of experience through coaching a number of clubs and the national team of Iran, was unveiled by the Qatar Basketball Federation (QBF) at a press in Al Gharafa.

QBF Secretary General Saadoun Sabah Al Kuwari and Chairman of the QBF Committee Dr. Khalid Al Qahtani were also present.

Demir's appointment comes at a crucial time as Qatar prepare to host the 2027 FIBA Basketball World Cup which is set to take place from August 27 to September 12, 2027.

Demir's initial task will include elevating the national team to a highly competitive level as Qatar look to make their mark among the global heavyweights at the showpiece event.

“I am excited to take on the role of head coach for the Qatari team and aim to achieve positive results,” said the 56-year-old Demir during the press conference yesterday.

“I am already familiar with several players from the Qatari team, having coached against them while leading the Iranian team,” Demir, who was the head coach of Iran last year, said.

Demir noted that he had the opportunity to witness the recent Qatar Cup Final, and it offered him a glimpse of the capabilities of the local players.

Demir said he will commence training with the national team with the immediate target being the King Abdullah II Cup Championship in Jordan, followed by the Asian qualifiers in India.

“Our upcoming schedule includes participation in the King Abdullah II Cup Championship in Jordan from November 16 to 18, where we will compete against teams from Syria, Palestine, and Jordan. We plan to leave for Amman on November 15 before heading to India for the second phase of the Asian qualifiers,” Demir said.

“I would like to express my gratitude to the Board of Directors of the Qatar Basketball Federation for trusting me with this responsibility,” Demir stated, adding that he is excited about leading Qatar at a historic World Cup event as he prepares for the challenges ahead.