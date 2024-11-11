Borr Drilling Limited - Notification Of PDMR Transaction
Date
11/11/2024 1:15:55 AM
HAMILTON, Bermuda, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Drew Holdings Ltd., a close associate of Mr. Tor Olav Trøim, has
on 8 November, 2024, bought 1,500,000 common shares in Borr drilling Limited at an average price of $3.9335 per share. Mr. Trøim is the chairman of Borr's board and thus, as per the market Abuse Directive, a person discharging managerial responsibilities in Borr (a ((PDMR))).
Mr. Trøim and his close associates will, following the completion of this transaction, own 17,722,385 shares in Borr Drilling.
A completed PDMR form reflecting the above is attached hereto.
Hamilton, Bermuda
11 November 2024
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements in Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
CONTACT:
Questions should be directed to: Magnus Vaaler, CFO,
+44 1224 289208
The following files are available for download:
