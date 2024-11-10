Sheikh Hamad Felicitates Qatar Forward Afif

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) HE Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed al-Thani, of Sports and Youth, honoured Qatar forward Akram Afif, who recently won his second Asian Player of the Year award.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.