عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Sheikh Hamad Felicitates Qatar Forward Afif

Sheikh Hamad Felicitates Qatar Forward Afif


11/10/2024 11:00:41 PM

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed al-Thani, Minister of Sports and Youth, honoured Qatar forward Akram Afif, who recently won his second Asian Player of the Year award.

MENAFN10112024000067011011ID1108870610


Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search