Sheikh Hamad Felicitates Qatar Forward Afif
Date
11/10/2024 11:00:41 PM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed al-Thani, Minister of Sports and Youth, honoured Qatar forward Akram Afif, who recently won his second Asian Player of the Year award.
