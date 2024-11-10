Cyber Acoustics And Jebel Telecom Partner To Deliver Cyber Acoustics Solutions Across India

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Partnership positions both companies to meet the rapid demand for call center solutions in the region

VANCOUVER, Wash., Nov. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acoustics , a leading provider of solutions for education, business, and personal use, today announced a strategic partnership with Jebel , a distributor providing IT hardware products and services contact centers and BPOs. This partnership will facilitate regional expansion while building an impregnable reputation as the leading provider of headsets and training solutions to the call center industry.

“With more than 25 years of experience selling headsets, Jebel is an ideal partner for us as we share the same goal to provide quality, reliable headsets to contact centers,” said Steve Erickson, COO at Cyber Acoustics.“Their tailored customer consultations and deep understanding of customer needs perfectly position us to meet the unique needs of each customer.”

Working collaboratively on technology and design with some of the world's largest business process outsourcing (BPOs) companies, Cyber Acoustics has developed a suite of solutions tailored to solve some of the industry's biggest pain points, including loud work environments and outdated agent training systems.

Products in the line include agent daily use headsets such as the AC-204ENC and AC-304 with AI Noise Cancelation as well as modern agent training systems that offers best-in-class noise cancelation for agents and a highly secure wireless connection to coaches' headsets for improved agent training.

“Cyber Acoustics' approach to building solutions that truly solve customer problems with the lowest cost of ownership aligns perfectly with our mission to achieve complete customer satisfaction by delivering quality products at affordable pricing,” said Randhir Singh, director at Jebel Telecom.“We are optimistic about the opportunities.”

About Cyber Acoustics

Cyber Acoustics is a leading provider of technology solutions for education, business, and personal use. With a commitment to delivering value, performance, and reliability, the company has built a strong reputation for designing and manufacturing innovative products based on customer feedback. With a focus on exceptional customer service and sustainable business practices, Cyber Acoustics has been a trusted worldwide technology provider since 1996. Product lines include a range of headsets, speakers, webcams and laptop docking stations. For more information about Cyber Acoustics and its complete line of products, or to learn how we can help you promote your brand through a premium technology build, visit . Follow the company on LinkedIn , YouTube , TikTok , Instagram , and Facebook .

About Jebel

Jebel Telecom is founded by a team of experienced and passionate professionals in the business of distribution of IT hardware products and support services. Our team believes in the best. We are a Mumbai based company having presence at Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, and New Delhi.

