Kremlin Sees Positive Signals In Trump's Stance On Ukraine
Date
11/10/2024 7:12:11 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Moscow says they see "positive signals" in the position of U.S. President-elect Donald trump regarding Russia's war on Ukraine.
This is reported by Ukrinform with reference to radio Liberty.
"The signals are positive. During his election campaign, Trump spoke of how he sees everything through agreements, that he can strike an agreement that can lead to peace," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with state-run Russian media published on November 10.
According to Peskov, Trump "talks about peace", not about confrontation, "he does not talk about the desire to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia, and this favorably distinguishes him from the incumbent administration."
At the same time, Peskov said that it is difficult to predict "to what extent Trump will adhere to the statements made during his campaign."
The president-elect's plan, reported by the three Trump staff members, calls for the current front line to be frozen and Ukraine to agree to hold back its NATO ambitions for the next 20 years. In return, the U.S. will provide Ukraine with large volumes of weaponry to deter Russia from resuming the onslaught.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on November 7 that he was not aware of the details of Donald Trump's plan to quickly end the war between Ukraine and Russia and that he had not discussed it with the president-elect.
Trump has repeatedly claimed that after being elected president, he would be able to stop the war in Ukraine within 24 hours. In both Moscow and Kyiv, these words were seen with some skepticism. The Washington Post recently reported the details of Trump's alleged peace plan: it is claimed that he wants to put pressure on both Moscow and Kyiv in order to compel them to make peace at the cost of Ukraine ceding part of its territories, and Russia giving up other of its demands. Trump has not officially confirmed that this is indeed his peace plan.
