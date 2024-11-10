Compliance Made Easy With ISO+: The All-In-One Compliance Solution Revolutionising Industry Standards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Compliance Made Easy with ISO+

- Dr. Arash Niavarani, Managing Director at ISO Consulting ServicesMELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, November 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ISO Consulting Services is excited to announce the release of new features including Project Roadmap and the Library of ISO+ , a powerful new compliance solution designed to simplify and streamline ISO certification for businesses of all sizes and industries. ISO+ sets a new benchmark in compliance management by offering a versatile, all-in-one accessible from desktop and mobile devices, empowering businesses to achieve and maintain ISO standards seamlessly.Built for Flexibility and MobilityISO+ is a highly adaptable compliance solution accessible across operating systems and devices, including desktops, smartphones, and tablets. This cross-platform compatibility makes ISO+ an essential tool for busy professionals who require real-time access to compliance data and updates on the go. The application is optimised to work on iOS and Android devices, ensuring that teams can remain compliant and up-to-date regardless of location.Customisable to Meet Industry-Specific NeedsOne of ISO+'s core advantages is its customisable framework, designed to cater to any industry and business size. Whether a small enterprise or a multinational corporation, ISO+ offers tailored compliance solutions that address unique industry requirements. The platform's flexible architecture allows organisations to adapt modules to their specific needs, ensuring compliance processes that align seamlessly with operational workflows.Key Modules for Comprehensive ComplianceISO+ offers a comprehensive suite of critical modules designed to cover every aspect of ISO compliance, including:.Document Control: A centralised system for creating, reviewing, approving, and storing documents essential for compliance..Audit Management: Tools for scheduling, conducting, and documenting audits easily, facilitating an organised and efficient audit process..Risk Management: A dedicated module to identify, assess, and mitigate risks, keeping businesses compliant and prepared for potential challenges..Training and Competency Tracking: Features that track employee training, skills, and certifications, ensuring team members remain qualified and compliant..Corrective Actions: A straightforward system to manage and document corrective actions, closing the loop on non-compliance issues and promoting continuous improvement.Introducing New Features for Enhanced ComplianceWith the latest release, ISO+ has introduced several new features that set it apart in the compliance technology landscape. These include:.Real-time Notifications: Instant alerts to keep teams informed of compliance requirements, deadlines, and updates..Customisable Dashboards: A highly configurable interface that allows users to create personalised dashboards to track the metrics most relevant to their role..Advanced Reporting Tools: Enhanced reporting capabilities allow managers to generate detailed compliance reports, offering insights into performance and areas for improvement.ISO+ Library: Built-in Resources for Every ISO StandardThe ISO+ platform includes an extensive library of built-in documents and resources tailored to meet the requirements of every major ISO standard, including ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, ISO 27001 and more. This feature significantly reduces the time and resources needed to develop documentation from scratch, providing pre-configured templates and guidelines that align with industry standards. Our team will customise the documents according to the business's needs and based on its organisational chart and workflow. "ISO+ represents a leap forward in compliance technology", said Dr. Arash Niavarani, Managing Director at ISO Consulting Services. "Our mission with ISO+ is to make compliance easier and more accessible for companies of all sizes. By combining mobility, customisability, and a robust set of features, we aim to simplify the path to ISO certification and enable businesses to focus on growth and improvement."ISO+ is available now through ISO Consulting Services. For more information or to schedule a demo, visit isoplus/ .About ISO Consulting ServicesISO Consulting Services is a leader in ISO certification consulting and is dedicated to helping businesses achieve compliance excellence through tailored, innovative solutions. With a track record of successful certifications across industries, ISO Consulting Services combines deep expertise with cutting-edge technology to support businesses in meeting their compliance goals.

