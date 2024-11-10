QRCS, JHCO Deploy 15 Relief Aid Trucks For Gaza

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A humanitarian convoy of 15 trucks was deployed by Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) and the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation (JHCO), with food and non-food aid to be delivered for displaced Palestinian families stranded in northern Gaza.



The launch was attended by Mohamed Ahmed al-Bishri, director of Communication and Fundraising at QRCS, Dr Hussein al-Shibli, secretary-general of JHCO, staff of Qatar's Embassy in Jordan, and QRCS's personnel.



This is the latest of successive humanitarian convoys jointly deployed by QRCS and JHCO. Together, they deployed 38 relief trucks earlier this year to northern Gaza, carrying food parcels and drinking water among others.



The new batch contains 3,000 food parcels on five trucks. The previous two phases had a total of about 20,500 food parcels. Two trucks carried 4,000 pure water jerrycans. Two trucks were deployed with a total of 2,100 kg of canned beef, contained in 2,050 boxes, or 49,600 cans. Two trucks had already been deployed to Gaza with the meat of 1,500 sacrificial animals.



Under QRCS's #TheirWarmthIsOurDuty Warm Winter Campaign, six trucks loaded with diverse winterisation aid were deployed to help displaced families during the cold winter.



Since the beginning of war on Gaza, QRCS has contributed 116 planeloads of diverse relief aid and part of the cargo of one Qatari aid ship, providing up to 4,766 tonnes of relief items for Gaza.

