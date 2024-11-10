Security Operation Kills 6 Militants In N. Pakistan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Nov 10 (KUNA) -- Pakistani Military announced on Sunday that at least six were killed and as many were during a security operation in Pakistan's northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province (KPK) near the borders with Afghanistan.





According to a statement issued by Pakistan military's wing Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), saying that the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Spinwam area of North Waziristan tribal district of KPK upon the reported presence of terrorists.





The statement confirmed that six terrorists were killed while six were wounded in the operation. It further said that weapons and ammunition were also recovered from killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as killing of innocent civilians.





Sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any other militant found in the area, as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country, the ISPR concluded.





President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif have lauded the security forces for conducting the operation.





In a statement, President Zardari commended the bravery of the security forces for killing six militants in the successful operation and appreciated the professionalism of security forces.





He reiterated the importance of completing the elimination of terrorism.





Earlier on Saturday, a suicide blast targeting a railway station in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province killed at least 26 people and injured 62 others.





The security operation comes at a time when Pakistan has witnessed a rise in terror attacks especially in KPK and Balochistan provinces bordering with Afghanistan. (end)





