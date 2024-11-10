Traffic accident in Nepal kills 6, injures 13

(MENAFN) A tragic traffic accident occurred on Sunday afternoon in western Nepal, claiming the lives of six people and injuring 13 others. The incident took place in Kalikot district when a sport utility vehicle (SUV) carrying 20 passengers veered off the road and plunged 200 meters down a cliff. Remarkably, one of the passengers managed to jump out of the vehicle before the fall. According to Govinda Prasad Chaudhary, spokesperson for the district police, most of the injured individuals are in serious condition.



A Nepal Army helicopter was dispatched to the scene to assist with the rescue efforts. Initial reports suggest that poor road conditions, coupled with the vehicle being overloaded, may have contributed to the deadly accident. The authorities are still investigating the exact causes of the crash.



This fatal accident is just one of several recent traffic tragedies in Nepal. On Friday, two separate accidents occurred in Surkhet and Chitwan districts, leaving nine people dead and 35 others injured. These incidents highlight the ongoing traffic safety challenges in the country.



Every year, hundreds of people in Nepal lose their lives in traffic accidents, underscoring the urgent need for improved road safety measures and stricter enforcement of traffic regulations to prevent further loss of life.

MENAFN10112024000045015839ID1108869729