Harris, Biden aides exchange blame over losing to Trump

(MENAFN) A rift has emerged between aides to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris over the Democrats' defeat in the recent US presidential election, according to Axios. Donald secured a decisive victory, winning key swing states and the popular vote, while the GOP regained control of the Senate and is expected to retain the House.



David Plouffe, a top adviser to Harris, called the outcome “a devastating loss,” and suggested that Biden’s campaign was flawed compared to Harris's "nearly flawless" effort. However, Biden's team pushed back, with spokesperson Andrew Bates attributing the loss to global trends affecting incumbent parties, and criticizing anyone who blamed Harris.



In an emotional conference call, campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon expressed gratitude to staff despite the defeat. But some aides felt disconnected from the positive message, arguing that the loss was a result of deeper issues, especially concerning the economy, inflation, and immigration. The finger-pointing has highlighted tensions between Harris’s team and Biden’s, with each side blaming the other for the campaign's shortcomings.

MENAFN10112024000045015687ID1108869679