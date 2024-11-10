Trump plans on employing first ever female director of staff

(MENAFN) US President-elect Donald has announced that Susan Wiles, his campaign manager, will serve as White House chief of staff in his upcoming administration. Wiles, a Florida-based strategist, will make history as the first woman to hold this position. In a statement, Trump praised Wiles for her instrumental role in his 2016 and 2020 campaigns, calling her "tough, smart, innovative," and well-respected.



Wiles, 67, has been a key figure in American for decades, including working on Ronald Reagan’s 1980 campaign. Known for her behind-the-scenes influence, she is credited with bringing discipline to Trump’s campaign. Although she prefers to stay out of the public eye, Trump has referred to her as the “Ice Maiden” for her quiet, focused approach.



While Wiles’ appointment is confirmed, other key roles in Trump’s administration remain unclear. Trump has stated that he does not want any family members to serve, and has mentioned considering Elon Musk and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for influential positions. Additionally, Trump is reportedly contemplating New York Rep. Elise Stefanik for UN Ambassador and former US Ambassador Richard Grenell for Secretary of State. Trump's second term begins in January 2025.

