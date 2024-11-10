Israel requests aircrafts to rescue Jews from Amsterdam ‘pogrom’

(MENAFN) Israeli Prime has ordered two planes to be dispatched to Amsterdam to bring home Israeli fans who were attacked by an anti-Israel mob in the Dutch city. The assault took place on Thursday night as supporters of Israel's Maccabi Tel Aviv football team were leaving a Europa League match against Ajax. At least ten Israelis were injured, though the extent of their injuries remains unclear. The Israeli Foreign said that the fans are currently unreachable and advised citizens not to leave their hotels for safety reasons.



In response to the violence, Netanyahu called on Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof and local authorities to take swift action against the perpetrators to ensure the safety of Israeli citizens. Israel's National Security Council also urged its citizens not to publicly display Israeli or Jewish symbols. Israeli Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, condemned the incident as a “pogrom,” pointing out the violence as a reflection of the radical terrorism the West is fighting against.



Amsterdam police have arrested around 30 people in connection with the attacks, which have sparked outrage and condemnation. Additional tensions arose before the match, with police intervening to prevent a confrontation between taxi drivers and a group of visitors. Meanwhile, a Palestinian flag was reportedly torn down in the city center, contributing to the heightened atmosphere.



The incident comes amid rising anti-Semitism in Europe, with Jewish communities facing increased hostility, especially since the Israel-Hamas war escalated in October. Anti-Israel protests and pro-Palestinian demonstrations have erupted globally as the violence in Gaza continues.

MENAFN10112024000045015687ID1108869650