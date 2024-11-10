ICCIMA head says de-escalating political tensions first step towards export growth

(MENAFN) The head of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture (ICCIMA), Samad Hassanzadeh, has emphasized that de-escalating tensions is the crucial first step toward achieving economic growth for Iran. According to the ICCIMA portal, Hassanzadeh pointed out that Iran is currently lagging behind its targets for non-oil exports, with a shortfall of approximately USD70 billion relative to the goals outlined in the country’s 20-year vision plan. He stressed that resolving these issues and reviving the prosperous era of non-oil export growth hinges on political de-escalation, which should be prioritized in the government's agenda.



Hassanzadeh argued that fostering political stability and enhancing cooperation with the global community are vital for Iran to integrate into global value chains and strengthen its economic ties with the world. He highlighted the importance of export as a fundamental engine of economic development, noting that it serves as a key factor in establishing strong strategic relationships between countries.



He further elaborated that a dynamic export sector not only creates productive employment but also boosts investment attractiveness, both domestically and internationally. This, in turn, leads to increased production, national wealth, and overall economic growth. By prioritizing export-led growth and reducing political tensions, Iran could unlock significant economic potential and bolster its position in the global economy.



Overall, Hassanzadeh’s comments underscore the essential role of international engagement and political stability in driving Iran's economic progress, with exports acting as a central pillar for achieving long-term growth and prosperity.

