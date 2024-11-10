Ireland reveals public elections on 29th of November
(MENAFN) Ireland is going to conduct parliamentary elections during the final week of the current month, the country’s premier, or Taoiseach, declared on Friday.
Simon Harris consented in a discussion that he is looking for the dissolution of the Dail, the nation’s parliament, and stated that the votes are going to be held on 29th of November, Friday.
He stated that the coalition government, Fine Gael, Fianna Fail as well as The Green Party, had created “real progress” however, he also pointed out that they "did not agree on every issue but we did always work hard and together for the good of the Irish people."
The premier further added that he aims to trip to Aras an Uachtarain in a moment to request Leader Michael Higgins to terminate parliament.
Then, public journalist RTE published that Harris and Higgins proceeded to the staterooms, where the formal dissolution of the 33rd Dail is going to happen.
Harris, who attended the Hungarian capital Budapest for the European Political Community (EPC) conference, reached in the Government Buildings in Dublin on Friday afternoon to reveal the election date.
