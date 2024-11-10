Jordan Condemns Terrorist Attack In Yemen's Seiyun

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 10 (Petra) -- The of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs strongly condemned a treacherous attack that struck a coalition forces camp supporting in Yemen in the city of Seiyun on Friday. The attack resulted in the killing of two Saudi officers and the injury of another.Ministry spokesperson Ambassador Sufian Qudah expressed Jordan's unequivocal rejection and condemnation of this cowardly attack, emphasizing the kingdom's full solidarity with the and people of Saudi Arabia in this painful time.Ambassador Qudah also reaffirmed Jordan's support for the coalition's efforts in combating terrorism and smuggling, and in backing Yemen's legitimate government, to help secure stability and security in Yemen and the broader region.Additionally, he extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the fallen officers and wished a swift recovery for the injured.