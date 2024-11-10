Trump Excludes Mike Pompeo And Nikki Haley From New Administration

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) US President-elect Donald Trump has ruled out two of his former Cabinet members - former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley - from joining his new administration.

"I will not be inviting former Ambassador Nikki Haley, or former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, to join the Trump Administration, which is currently in formation," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

"I very much enjoyed and appreciated working with them previously, and would like to thank them for their service to our country."

Trump is meeting with potential candidates to serve in his administration before his Jan. 20 inauguration as president.

Analysts believe that Trump's decision reflects fundamental changes in his team, which indicate he may adopt a different approach in his new term.

