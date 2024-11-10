Quest Welcomes Haribo's First-Ever Corner In Qatar
Date
11/10/2024 4:00:49 AM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The world-renowned candy brand Haribo has officially opened its first corner in Qatar, nestled within the vibrant Time retail store at Quest - Qatar's largest indoor theme park and one of the amazing adventure experiences for all ages at Doha Oasis. This exciting addition marks a new chapter for candy lovers, Haribo fans, and Quest enthusiasts, promising a magical world of iconic sweets and joyful treats.
The newly launched Haribo corner favorites like Goldbears, Happy Cola, Starmix, and Chamallows. With a dedicated entrance through Time Quest store, the Haribo corner welcomes all guests looking for a delightful treat, making it an irresistible stop for a sweet escape.
The opening of the Haribo corner reflects Quest's commitment to continually enhancing its offerings and creating memorable experiences for everyone. Located within the vibrant Time selection of Quest-branded souvenirs and products. Time Quest isn't just a store; it's an immersive shopping experience where adventure meets nostalgia, making it a must visit for children, friends, families, and anyone looking to take a piece of Quest magic home with them.
The Haribo Corner is now open, bringing a unique blend of sweetness and joy to visitors in Doha. Step into a world of delicious fun at Qatar's largest indoor theme park, Quest at Doha Oasis.
MENAFN10112024000067011011ID1108869207
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.