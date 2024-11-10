Quest Welcomes Haribo's First-Ever Corner In Qatar

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The world-renowned candy brand Haribo has officially opened its first corner in Qatar, nestled within the vibrant Time retail store at Quest - Qatar's largest indoor theme park and one of the amazing adventure experiences for all ages at Doha Oasis. This exciting addition marks a new chapter for candy lovers, Haribo fans, and Quest enthusiasts, promising a magical world of iconic sweets and joyful treats.

The newly launched Haribo corner favorites like Goldbears, Happy Cola, Starmix, and Chamallows. With a dedicated entrance through Time Quest store, the Haribo corner welcomes all guests looking for a delightful treat, making it an irresistible stop for a sweet escape.

The opening of the Haribo corner reflects Quest's commitment to continually enhancing its offerings and creating memorable experiences for everyone. Located within the vibrant Time selection of Quest-branded souvenirs and products. Time Quest isn't just a store; it's an immersive shopping experience where adventure meets nostalgia, making it a must visit for children, friends, families, and anyone looking to take a piece of Quest magic home with them.

The Haribo Corner is now open, bringing a unique blend of sweetness and joy to visitors in Doha. Step into a world of delicious fun at Qatar's largest indoor theme park, Quest at Doha Oasis.

