3 Killed, 11 Missing After Fishing Boat Sinks Off South Korea

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Seoul: Three people were killed and 11 others went missing after a fishing boat sank off Jeju Island in South Korea.

According to coastguard officials, rescue workers found the body of one of the missing crew members in waters 24 kilometers northwest of Hallim Port, hours after retrieving two bodies.

The boat was carrying 27 crew members, including 16 South Koreans and 11 Indonesians.

The 120-tonne Geumseong sank about 24 kilometers off the resort island of Jeju after leaving the of Seogwipo to catch mackerel late on Thursday, the Korea Coast Guard said.