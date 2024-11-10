Conference of Turkic states addresses main priorities

(MENAFN) The assistant general of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Broadcasted on Monday that its of chiefs of state the current week will address strategic priorities for he Turkic world.



Speaking to a Turkish news agency, Kubanychbek Omuraliev emphasized the summit’s importance in enhancing the Turkic community’s strategic objectives.



He stated that the conference will highlight four key points: economic integration, maintainable improvement, digital transformation as well as security collaboration.



The 11th Summit of the Heads of State of the OTS is arranged to happen in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, on Wednesday.



Omuraliev stated that the conference’s goal is to strengthen trade and investments bonds via the estimated signing of digital economy collaboration deal.



He added that "This agreement will streamline digital trade between our countries, allowing businesses to operate within a common digital framework more effectively."

