Tesla cap exceeds USD1T after Trump election win

(MENAFN) Tesla, the US-based capitalization electric vehicle, surpassed USD1 trillion on Friday.

After Donald Trump’s election win in the US, the price of a Tesla stock rose by 13.5 percent to USD285 on Wednesday.



Trump is projected to add extra taxes on imported products, such as electric automobiles, especially the one from China, that is expected to enhance Tesla’s power in the US EV market.



Through Wednesday and Friday, Tesla’s stock price published an additional surge of 14.6 percent, finishing at USD327 as of 1930 GMT.



From the start of the month, Tesla stocks have achieved nearly 31 percent, yielding the firm’s market cap to USD1.04 trillion.



Musk, who is among Trump’s biggest followers, volunteered over USD130 million to his voting campaign.

