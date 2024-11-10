عربي


J & K Women's Throwball Team Leaves For National Championship

11/10/2024 12:06:46 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The J&K Women's Throwball team has left for Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, to participate in the 45th National Throwball Championship, set to take place at the Vivek Group of Colleges from 9 to 11 November. The championship is organised by the Uttar Pradesh State Throwball Association and the Throwball Federation of India.

The team was selected after a rigorous trial and a week-long coaching camp held in Srinagar. The contingent includes talented players such as Arsha, Wadeeka, Tashifa, Rukaiya, Kareema, Urba, Sania, Bisma, Aleema, Areesha, Hibasha and Rameesa. The team will be guided by Coach Vilayat Hussain and Manager Shahida Parveen.

Sponsorship for the team's sports kit was provided by Genius Career Consultancy, Parraypora, Srinagar, and The Legends School of Education.

The championship is expected to be a tough competition, with teams from all over India vying for the top spot.

“The J&K women's team is ready to showcase their skills and make their state proud,” Sahil Ali, general secretary of the association, said.

Kashmir Observer

