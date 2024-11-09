Qatar To Face Kuwait, UAE And Oman In Arabian Gulf Cup

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar were placed in Group A along with hosts Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Oman for the 26th Arabian Gulf Cup, the draw for which was held yesterday. The to be hosted by Kuwait from December 21-January 3, 2025, will feature eight national teams from across the region. The Group B includes defending champions Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Yemen

HE Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed al-Thani, of Sports and Youth and President of the Arab Gulf Cup Federation, attended the draw ceremony in Kuwait yesterday.

“Both the groups are challenging and every match will be exciting,” Qatar Football Association (QFA) Head of Communications Ali al-Salat said on the sidelines of the draw.

“Currently the teams are focused on the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers but definitely strong matches await them in the Arabian Gulf Cup. It's a very popular tournament in the region and we look forward to thrilling matches. I hope all the teams come well prepared and Qatar reach far in the tournament,” he added before praising the organisation of the draw ceremony.

The top two teams from each group qualify for the semi-finals. Kuwait has won the Gulf Cup 10 times, while defending champions Iraq have won it four times. Qatar and Saudi Arabia have lifted the trophy thrice each, while UAE and Oman have won it twice with Bahraini claiming it once.

