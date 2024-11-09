Russians Attack Kharkiv With Guided Air Bombs

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Explosions were heard in Kharkiv during an air raid alert, a guided air bomb (KAB) hit Slobidskyi district of the city.

As reported by Ukrinform, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov informed about the explosions on his Telegram channel.

"Explosions were heard in Kharkiv. Be cautious – there may be more KAB launches," he wrote.

The information was later confirmed by Chief of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov.

"The invaders are attacking Kharkiv and the suburbs: stay in shelters, there is a threat of repeated strikes," he stated in his Telegram channel.

"Preliminary reports confirm that a KAB hit Slobidskyi district in Kharkiv. Relevant services have arrived at the site, information regarding the damage is being clarified," he added.

According to the city mayor, the explosion occurred near a high-rise building. The blast wave shattered some windows. No casualties have been reported by now.

