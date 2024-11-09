Pres. Biden To Receive President-Elect On Wed.
11/9/2024 7:13:02 PM
WASHINGTON, Nov 9 (KUNA) -- At President Biden's invitation, US President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald trump will meet in the Oval Office.
The meeting will take place on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m., White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a brief statement.
President Biden pledged, last Wednesday to a peaceful transfer of power on January 20, the date of Trump's inauguration.
He noted that he spoke with the President-elect to congratulate him on his election victory. (end)
